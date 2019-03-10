Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Michael Clem
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Michael "Mike" Clem


Michael "Mike" Clem Obituary
Michael "Mike" Clem

West Chester - -formerly of Hartwell, Cincinnati passed away March 5, 2019 at the age of 62. Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Beth" Clem; step-father of Deann Angel; dear brother of Paul (Diana) Clem Jr., Wendell (Terra) Clem and Patricia Clem; uncle of 6. Visitation Monday, March 11, from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 12:00 Noon at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Donations can be sent to the . Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019
