Michael Conley
Blanchester - 38, died suddenly on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born on December 4, 1981 in Cincinnati, Ohio, son of James M. and Teresa (nee Long) Conley, Michael graduated from Harrison High School where he played football and wrestled. He was a graduate of Wilmington College where he played football and met his wife Elizabeth. Michael was involved in the Blanchester community, coaching youth wrestling. He was active at Grace United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Praise Team. Along with his parents, he is survived by his beloved wife of 16 years, Elizabeth (nee Freeman) Conley; daughter, Riley Conley; brothers, Stephen L. (Christina) Conley, James E. (Nicole) Conley II, Kevin T. Conley, grandmother, Mary Ann Long; father and mother in-law, Frederick and Janet Freeman; brothers-in-law, Jonathan (Kaitlin) Freeman and Andrew (Joey) Freeman; nieces, Racheal, Quinn, and Eden; nephews Tate, Camden, and Emmett; Grandparents-in-law William and Sylvia Freeman. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Family and Friends will be received from 5-7pm Friday, July 31, 2020 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St. Blanchester, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 10am on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Graceland Memorial Gardens, Milford, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be applied towards his daughter's educational fund, c/o Grace United Methodist church, PO Box 66, Blanchester, Ohio 45107. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com