Michael Craig Ledford
Burlington - Michael Craig Ledford, 46, of Burlington passed away Tuesday at his home. Craig was a Truck Driver for Holland Trucking until his health declined; he attended Christ Chapel, Erlanger; member of the Teamster's Local #100; a Mustang enthusiast and motorcyclist who enjoyed traveling especially to Gatlinburg during the fall season for the changing of the leaves. He was preceded in death by his dad, Lacey Ledford and a brother, Rodney Ledford. Survivors include sons, Nathaniel Adam (Zaerena) Spicer and Michael Elliott Ledford; mother, JoAnn Wright Ledford; brother, Lonnie (Lise) Ledford; sister, Mary Ledford and several grandchildren; also surviving are special friends, Alissa Bailey and Holly Anderson and former wife & friend, Jill Lawson. Visitation 10:00 am to 1:00 pm Saturday at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON. Funeral services to immediately follow at 1:00 pm. Interment will be in Hebron Lutheran Cemetery, Hebron. Due to Covid-19 Restrictions all social distancing guidelines will be observed, masks are suggested and attendance will be limited to 50% of the funeral home's capacity. Memorial contributions if desired are suggested to: National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.