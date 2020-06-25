Michael Craig Ledford
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Craig Ledford

Burlington - Michael Craig Ledford, 46, of Burlington passed away Tuesday at his home. Craig was a Truck Driver for Holland Trucking until his health declined; he attended Christ Chapel, Erlanger; member of the Teamster's Local #100; a Mustang enthusiast and motorcyclist who enjoyed traveling especially to Gatlinburg during the fall season for the changing of the leaves. He was preceded in death by his dad, Lacey Ledford and a brother, Rodney Ledford. Survivors include sons, Nathaniel Adam (Zaerena) Spicer and Michael Elliott Ledford; mother, JoAnn Wright Ledford; brother, Lonnie (Lise) Ledford; sister, Mary Ledford and several grandchildren; also surviving are special friends, Alissa Bailey and Holly Anderson and former wife & friend, Jill Lawson. Visitation 10:00 am to 1:00 pm Saturday at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON. Funeral services to immediately follow at 1:00 pm. Interment will be in Hebron Lutheran Cemetery, Hebron. Due to Covid-19 Restrictions all social distancing guidelines will be observed, masks are suggested and attendance will be limited to 50% of the funeral home's capacity. Memorial contributions if desired are suggested to: National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
1833 Petersburg Rd
Hebron, KY 41048
(859) 431-1718
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved