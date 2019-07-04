|
Michael D. Davis
Cincinnati - Michael D. Davis, 71, passed away June 29, 2019. Michael is survived by Kathleen Davis (Wife), Robert Davis (Son), Katherine Ready (Daughter), Robyn Perry (Daughter), Michael Davis (Son), and was preceded in death by Lori Davis (Daughter). He was a Grandfather of nine. Michael was born on February 20, 1948 to Imogene Davis in Cincinnati, OH and raised by Joseph and Melitta Froehle. Michael worked for Good Samaritan Hospital in Clifton for over 48 years. He retired in July 2015 and traveled with his wife and daughter to Key West where he made innumerable friends. Kind, gentle, and devoted to his loved one and especially his wife of 48 years. He passed away in the presence of his wife and in the comfort of his home just as he wished. He left this world with a smile on his face and joy in his eyes. Family and friends will gather for fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, July 5, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Home 4389 Spring Grove Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, Saturday July 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Vivian Church, 7600 Winton Rd. Cincinnati, OH
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 4, 2019