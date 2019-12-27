Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Michael D. Herder Obituary
Michael D. Herder

Beloved husband of the late Elena Herder (nee Walker), loving father of Kaitlyn and Christopher Herder, brother of Mark (June), Steve (Colleen), Nancy and Kathy (Rich), many nieces and nephews. Passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at age 61. Visitation Saturday, December 4, 1 PM until time of blessing at 3 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike. Memorials may be made to the . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
