Michael D. Schaen M.D.
Michael D. Schaen, M.D.

SCHAEN, Michael D. M.D., Age 81, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Jewel, loving father of Sheryl (Joe) Brown, Lori Schaen Perry and Richard (Susan) Schaen, dear brother of Joanne (Bill) Blum, brother-in-law to Bea Schaen, and brother of the late Earl Schaen and Shirley Stonehill, dear grandfather of Jake and Mackenzie Brown, Pace, Jack and Parker Perry, and Sarah and Sammie Schaen. Private graveside services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hospice of Cincinnati or to the charity of one's choice would be appreciated.

www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
