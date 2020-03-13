|
|
Michael Dale De Jaco
Florence - Michael Dale De Jaco, 76, of Florence, passed away, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Florence. He was a U.S. Army Viet Nam veteran receiving a Bronze Star, Michael retired from Army Security Agency and was a member of VFW Alexandria Post 3205, Independence Senior Citizens and St. Timothy Church, Union.
Survived by his wife Judie Linchy De Jaco; daughter Christina Cohn; brothers Norbert De Jaco Jr. and Fredrick De Jaco; sisters Joan Blankenship and Mary Jane Baber and grandchild Branden Cohn
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Timothy Church, Union, followed by burial 3 PM at St. Cecilia Cemetery, Independence.
Memorials to St. Timothy Church, 10272 US HWY. 42, Union, KY 41091.
SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOMES is serving the family. For private online condolences visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020