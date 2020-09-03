1/1
Michael Darryn Maudlin
Michael Darryn Maudlin

Lexington - Michael Darryn Maudlin, formerly of Richmond, passed away on August 31, 2020. He was 34 years old and was living in Lexington, KY.

He is survived by: his beloved dog, Raja; his parents, Ken and Jannene Maudlin, of Alexandria, KY; his sister, Elizabeth (Preston Starnes) Maudlin, of Bryan, TX; as well as his maternal grandparents, Edward and Betty Boehm, of Louisville, KY, and his paternal Oma, Lieselotte Douglas, of Cincinnati, OH. He will be mourned by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and family friends.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at St. Mark Catholic Church at 608 West Main Street Richmond, Kentucky with visitation prior to the funeral mass from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. also at St. Mark Catholic Church.

Memorial donations are suggested to: The Lexington Humane Society, Main Adoption Center, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504.

Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.orpfh.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
SEP
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
