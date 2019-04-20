Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Davis

Obituary Condolences

Michael Davis Obituary
Michael Davis

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Tricia (nee Grote) Davis for 35 years. Loving father of Jeff Davis, Scott (Jenn) Davis, Chris Davis, Matt (Michelle) Davis, Brian (Alysson) Davis. Devoted grandfather of Carter, Cole, Parker, Clarie, Reece, Megan, Jensen, Nolan, Eli, Lily, Nash, Ava and baby girl Davis (due in June). Cherished brother of Donna Davis, John Davis, Paul (Terri) Davis, Cecilia (Gary) Rosenberger, Morgan (Vicky) Davis, Jenny (Tim) Spurlock, Angie Davis, and the late Willie Davis and Clara Mae Davis. Adored uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the age of 73. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until time of service 7:00 p.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Memorial contributions may be given to The University of Cincinnati Health Barrett Cancer Center. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Download Now