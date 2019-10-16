Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
the family's farm
533 Winkle Lane
Foster, OH
View Map
Michael DeNoma Obituary
Michael DeNoma

Alexandria - Michael Andrew DeNoma, 26, of Alexandria, passed away unexpectedly on October 14, 2019. Michael was an adventurer. He loved the outdoors, especially working on his family's hemp farm and being part of the start-up of the Foster Institute. He was passionate about yoga, even receiving his yoga teaching certification in India. Michael was born in Hong Kong, raised in Singapore and graduated High School in Taipei. Michael was kind and charismatic. He was the type to give you the shirt off his back or shoes off his feet. He was curious, thankful, forgiving, accepting of others' shortcomings and appreciated beauty in all forms. He had a remarkable skill to make friends wherever he went, in any situation. He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Bernard DeNoma, paternal grandmother, Marianne DeNoma, maternal grandfather, Willis Leo Vest, maternal grandmother, Bessie Vest. Michael is survived by his loving parents, Michael Bernard and Eva Machelle DeNoma, brothers, Matthew DeNoma, Scott DeNoma, and Jack DeNoma, sisters, Sara DeNoma and Meg DeNoma. Visitation 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 N. Ft. Thomas Ave. Fort Thomas, KY. Service will be held at 1:00 pm. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the family's farm, 533 Winkle Lane, Foster, KY, following from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
