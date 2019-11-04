Services
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Covington - Michael Rouse Dougherty II, 50, of Covington, KY passed away unexpectedly on November 2, 2019 at his home. He worked as a concrete finisher. He loved sports especially the Cleveland Browns and Kentucky Wildcats. He enjoyed watching Nascar racing, being with his family and hunting. He was the son of Michael I and Alta Jean (Wooding) Dougherty. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son; Tad (Taylor) Dougherty. Sisters; Donna (Roger) Pryer, Bonnie (Brian) Ormes and Michelle Dougherty. Along with a close friend, Mikki Dougal and host of nieces and nephews. Along with 3 Grandchildren, Sophia, Abel and Emersyn Dougherty. He was preceded in death by his son; Bobby Holcomb. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 4pm-8pm at Cooper Funeral Home. Service will begin at 8pm. Graveside Burial will take place on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2pm in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
