Michael Dunavan
Florence - Michael Austin Dunavan, 72, passed away at his residence in Florence, KY. Mike is formerly from Louisville, KY and was born in Shelbyville, KY. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Jeanette Watson Dunavan. Mike was an ordained Presbyterian elder, deacon and a member of Crescent Springs Presbyterian Church. He was a U.S.M.C Viet nam veteran and was very proud to serve his country. Mike retired from the Louisville Housing Authority in 2009 and enjoyed gardening. Mike is survived by his loving wife Eileen Thirs Dunavan of 49 years and brother in law Marvin Thirs of Sarasota. Funeral service will be at Noon Monday, July 29th at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER with a visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice of Edgewood, 483 South Loop Drive Edgewood, KY 41017. On line guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019