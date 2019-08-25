Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:15 AM - 11:15 AM
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:15 AM
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Cassity
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael E. Cassity

Add a Memory
Michael E. Cassity Obituary
Michael E. Cassity

Cincinnati - CASSITY, Michael E. died in peace on August 24, 2019, at age 74, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Beloved husband of Robin, caring and loving father to Jensen and Michael (Stephanie) and proud grandfather of Samantha and Ryan - all the delights of his life. A dedicated son to the late Golda and late Otis, a devoted brother to the late Delores, Marcelene and Danny, a dear uncle to D'Anne, Thomas, Steven, Phillip, Kelby, Ross and Noah, a loving son-in-law to Sydell and the late Charles, an affectionate brother-in-law to the late Charles, Lowell Thomas, Sharon and Ann and a loyal friend and coach to many. Michael practiced law in Southern Ohio for many years. He coached the Moeller golf team for over twenty years, helping to bring home a State Golf Championship. Michael will be remembered as brilliant, strong, persistent and competitive, as well as very generous and caring, in his own quiet, unsolicited way. He was a defender of justice, lover of life, truest of friend and steadfast coach. As an undergraduate law and football alumni of the University of Kentucky, he was a faithful Wildcat fan. His strong presence, guidance, caring and intelligence will be a greatly felt absence in our lives. His family is very grateful for the dedication of his physicians, friends and caregivers. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 27 at 11:15AM at Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45249. Visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday begins at 10:15AM. Memorial donations to whatever charity touches your heart would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now