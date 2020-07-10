1/1
Michael E. Scharf Jr.
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Michael E. Scharf Jr

Newport - Michael Edward Scharf Jr., 75, passed away July 8th, 2020. Born in Cincinnati, OH on March 10, 1945, son to the late Michael E. Sr. and Huldah Scharf (nee Hearts). Survived by his children, Michael E. Scharf III; Cynthia Ann (David) Littleton; Timothy James (Lora) Scharf; Robert J. (Rhonda) Scharf; his twelve grandchildren; and his twelve great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, July 18th at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. from 1pm to 2pm. Funeral service will follow at 2pm with entombment to take place at Spring Grove Cemetery.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
JUL
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
