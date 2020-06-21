Michael Edward Seiter
Michael Edward Seiter

Alexandria - Michael Edward Seiter of Alexandria, KY, age 68, passed away Friday, June 19. He is preceded in death by his mother, the late Rosemary Seiter. He leaves behind his wife, Sue; sons Justin (Courtney) Seiter and Kevin Seiter; and granddaughter Elliott Seiter. Mike loved the UK Wildcats and being outdoors. He spent most of his free time fishing, hunting, and playing golf. Many counted him as a loyal and honest friend who went out of his way to help others. No services are planned at this time, but Mike's ashes will be spread at Dale Hollow Lake so he can "keep chasing those smallmouth."




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
