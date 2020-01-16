Services
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
View Map
Michael Emmett Bold Jr.


1995 - 2020
Michael Emmett Bold Jr. Obituary
Michael Emmett Bold Jr.

Fairfield - Bold, Michael Emmett Jr., age 24, passed away on January 14, 2020. He was born on January 18, 1995 in Cincinnati to Michael E. Sr. and Charlene Bold. He is survived by his parents; siblings, Brian (Lori) Bold, Paul Bold, and Cynthia (Bryan) Hitch; nephews and nieces, David J. Martin and Spencer Hitch, Kaylee, Abbey, and Ian Bold; numerous other family and many friends.

Michael was employed at the time of his death at the Nation Kitchen and Bar in downtown Cincinnati and he was a 2013 graduate of Fairfield High School.

Visitation will be Monday, January 20, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, 45014.

Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
