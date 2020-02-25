|
|
Michael Enzweiler
Cold Spring - Michael Peter Enzweiler, 74, of Cold Spring, KY passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his home. Michael was born November 24, 1945 in Newport, KY. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam Era. Michael worked for the US Postal Service and served on Alexandria, Cold Spring, Highland Heights and Wilder Police Departments. He is survived by his wife, Helen (Steffen) Enzweiler; children: Jason (Julie) Enzweiler, Jeff (Tiffany) Enzweiler, John Enzweiler, Jeremy (Amber) Enzweiler and Jill (Dave) Steffes; siblings: Dave Enzweiler, Karen Gilfedder, Lisa Corley, Mark Enzweiler and Dena Corley; sixteen grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother & step-father, Aleene Leuderalbert Corley and Rex Corley and his father, Peter Enzweiler. Visitation Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Saint Joseph Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076 from 10:00 AM until time of Mass at 11:00 AM. Internment with Military Honors will follow at Saint Mary Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Arrangements entrusted to the Alexandria Funeral Home.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020