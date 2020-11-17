Michael Epplen
Edgewood - Michael "Mike" Frederick Epplen, 50, of Edgewood, KY, passed away on Sunday, November 16, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. His selflessness and generosity were felt by many and set an example for others follow. Mike was loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, godfather, a devout Catholic, and a baseball coach for his sons' baseball teams.
He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Kelly Epplen of Edgewood, KY; his children, Abbey Epplen, Max Epplen, Zoe Epplen, and Sam Epplen; his parents, David and Donna Epplen of Ft. Mitchell, KY; and his siblings, David (Karen) Epplen, Susan (Rodney) Black, Steven (Sarah) Epplen, Krista (Greg) Hughes, Jeff (Jenni) Epplen, Daniel Epplen.
Funeral services for Mike will be private due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A celebration of life for Mike will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions to: ACUE c/o Diocese of Covington 1125 Madison Ave. Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
