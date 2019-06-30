|
Michael Evans Jones
Elsmere - Michael Evans Jones, 72, of Elsmere, KY, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. Born April 29, 1947 in San Diego, CA, he was the son of the late F. Cecil and Ione Jones. Michael was a 32nd Degree Mason and a past member of the Indianapolis, IN Scottish Rite Cathedral. He loved baseball and gardening. Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years: Joanne Jones; sons: Christopher Jones and Richard Jones; daughter: Leah McCullough; sister: Candice Miller and grandchildren. Services will be held at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations may be made in Michael's name to a .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019