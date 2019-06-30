Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Evans Jones


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Evans Jones Obituary
Michael Evans Jones

Elsmere - Michael Evans Jones, 72, of Elsmere, KY, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. Born April 29, 1947 in San Diego, CA, he was the son of the late F. Cecil and Ione Jones. Michael was a 32nd Degree Mason and a past member of the Indianapolis, IN Scottish Rite Cathedral. He loved baseball and gardening. Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years: Joanne Jones; sons: Christopher Jones and Richard Jones; daughter: Leah McCullough; sister: Candice Miller and grandchildren. Services will be held at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations may be made in Michael's name to a .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.