Michael F. Schwegmann
Cincinnati - Michael F. Schwegmann, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away on Monday, April 20th, 2020, at the age of 59, with loved ones by his side.
Michael is survived by his daughters Tammy (Scott) Stiver and Tonya (Evan) Richner Schwegmann, his sister, Ellen (David) Sibert, brother, Fitzgerald Schwegmann, two loving grandchildren, as well as many other relatives and life-long friends.
Michael was born to German natives Helene and Berthold Schwegmann. He was a dedicated Service Technician, working 41 years for Sears. He was a sharpshooter, an avid outdoorsman and a long-time member of the Hamilton County Anglers Club. He was also wonderfully stubborn, a jokester and a rebel with a big heart.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020