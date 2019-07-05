Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
View Map
Michael Faigle Obituary
Michael Faigle

Covington - Michael Thomas Faigle. Passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the age of 49 years. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert Thomas and Phyllis Faigle. He is survived by his daughter, Heather (Quentin McIntosh) Brearton; sisters, Gwen, Lynn and Karen Faigle; grandchildren, Riley and Emily; also survived by many cousins and other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, July 10th from 12:00 pm until time of blessing 2:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to St. Augustine Church. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 5, 2019
