Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Finney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Finney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Finney Obituary
Michael Finney

Pierce Township - Michael J. Finney, a resident of Pierce Township, passed away October 29, 2019 at Mercy Anderson Hospital. Mike was born in Columbus, Ohio, son of the late Martha and James Finney. He is survived by his loving wife, Christine Carton, his sons, Victor Carton Finney and Sean McGowan Finney. Mike is also survived by his sister, Angela Finney and his brother, James Finney. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and in addition to his great love for his family, Mike's other passions were traveling, yard work and cooking. Mike was a cum laude graduate of Miami University and a graduate of The Ohio State University Law School. For 12 years, he was on the board of the Ohio Association of Magistrates. A memorial gathering will be held Monday, November 4 from 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 7820 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45255. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 4:30 PM at the church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -