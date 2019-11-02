|
Michael Finney
Pierce Township - Michael J. Finney, a resident of Pierce Township, passed away October 29, 2019 at Mercy Anderson Hospital. Mike was born in Columbus, Ohio, son of the late Martha and James Finney. He is survived by his loving wife, Christine Carton, his sons, Victor Carton Finney and Sean McGowan Finney. Mike is also survived by his sister, Angela Finney and his brother, James Finney. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and in addition to his great love for his family, Mike's other passions were traveling, yard work and cooking. Mike was a cum laude graduate of Miami University and a graduate of The Ohio State University Law School. For 12 years, he was on the board of the Ohio Association of Magistrates. A memorial gathering will be held Monday, November 4 from 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 7820 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45255. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 4:30 PM at the church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019