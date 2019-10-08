Services
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Holy Trinity- Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
7000 Winton Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Trinity- Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
7000 Winton Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Michael G. "Mike" Haralamos Obituary
Michael G. "Mike" Haralamos

West Chester - Beloved husband of Akrivi (nee Toumasatos) for 45 years. Devoted father of Nickie (Bryan) Brown and George (Eleni) Haralamos. Loving grandfather of Kristin (Erik) Henderson, Nikolia, Akrivi, Nektarios, Dionisios and great grandfather of Eleanor. Dear Uncle of Dean (Jenny) Haralamos and Jill (Bob) Norris and their children. Passed away Monday Oct. 7, 2019 at age 88. Visitation Thursday Oct. 10, from 10:00AM until Funeral Service at 11:30AM both at Holy Trinity- Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 7000 Winton Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45224. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity- Saint Nicholas Church. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 8, 2019
