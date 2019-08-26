|
|
Pastor Michael G. Murray
Batavia - Pastor Michael G. Murray, 80 years of age, was welcomed into the loving embrace of his Savior on Friday, August 23, 2019. Left to mourn his passing, is the family he treasured; his devoted wife of 60 years, Colleen Sharp Murray; his loving children, Laura Mitchell, Shannon Whitaker (Matt), and Patrick Murray (Jackie); his beloved grandchildren, Heather, Claire, Madison, Kaity, Jordan, Joel, and Jackson; his dear great-grandchildren, Morgan, Phoebe, Olivia, Jack, Henry, and Mia; and his brother, Terry Murray. Pastor Murray leaves behind a legacy of service. He served his country in the United States Army Reserves. He was the founding pastor of Love and Faith Fellowship (currently, Solid Rock South Church). Pastor Mike, as he was known to many, had a reputation for truly memorable illustrated messages, and his deep and passionate study of the Bible. No doubt he will also be remembered for his great love of others, his steadfast faith, and desire to help everyone in his path, to find faith in Jesus, as he had. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Solid Rock South Church, 3946 Hopper Hill Road, Cincinnati, OH 45255, beginning at 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. Private burial will take place at Burlington Cemetery, Burlington, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pastor Murray's name are suggested to: GEM City Initiative, c/o Living Word Church, 926 East National Road, Vandalia, OH 45377 or online at www.dlwc.org (select GIVE, Then choose Gem City Initiative). Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 26, 2019