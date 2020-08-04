1/1
Michael Gerald Simpson
Michael Gerald Simpson

Fort Thomas - Michael Jerald Simpson, 65, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on August 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft.Thomas, KY. Michael was a Fiber Optics Installer with Cincinnati Bell Fiber Optics. Michael loved spending time with his son Aaron, and his dog Hutch, he also loved poker, and sports, especially NASCAR. Michael was a United States Navy Veteran. He was preceded in death by his brother, Don Simpson. Michael is survived by his wife, Mary (Waters) Simpson, his son, Aaron Michael Simpson, his brothers, Robert Simpson, Terry Vaughn, and Bill Dunn, and his sisters, Jackie Vaughn, Patricia Worthington, and Diane Carr. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am Thursday August 6, 2020 at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp Erschell Funeral Home in Bellevue, KY. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:00 am Thursday at the Funeral Home. Burial will take place in the KY Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association 5211 Madison Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45227. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
