Michael Goetz
Ft. Mitchell - Michael J. Goetz, 69, of Ft. Mitchell, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his residence. Mike was a graduate of Covington Catholic High School and earned his bachelor's and master's degree from the University of Kentucky before receiving his MBA from Xavier University. He worked as a purchasing agent with various manufacturing companies. Survivors include his daughter, Teresa Goetz of Newport; brothers, Dan Goetz of Erlanger, Paul Goetz of Ft. Mitchell, Tom Goetz of Ludlow; sisters, Margie Poppel of Edgewood and Jeanne Goetz of Crittenden. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mary Ann Goetz and brother, John Goetz. A memorial celebration of his life is on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment in St. John's Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Welcome House, 205 E Pike St, Covington, KY 41011. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019