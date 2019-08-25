Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Goetz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Goetz

Add a Memory
Michael Goetz Obituary
Michael Goetz

Ft. Mitchell - Michael J. Goetz, 69, of Ft. Mitchell, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his residence. Mike was a graduate of Covington Catholic High School and earned his bachelor's and master's degree from the University of Kentucky before receiving his MBA from Xavier University. He worked as a purchasing agent with various manufacturing companies. Survivors include his daughter, Teresa Goetz of Newport; brothers, Dan Goetz of Erlanger, Paul Goetz of Ft. Mitchell, Tom Goetz of Ludlow; sisters, Margie Poppel of Edgewood and Jeanne Goetz of Crittenden. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mary Ann Goetz and brother, John Goetz. A memorial celebration of his life is on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment in St. John's Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Welcome House, 205 E Pike St, Covington, KY 41011. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now