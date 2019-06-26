|
Michael Gurren
Cold Spring - Michael Gurren, 72, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, June 23rd. Born to Wally and Ruth Gurren, Mike grew up in Newport KY and graduated from Highlands High School. He served in the United States Navy during Vietnam and returned home to climb the ladder of success at Meadow Gold making ice cream. He married Linda (Kabbes) Gurren and they started both a photography business and a family. For 24 years he photographed hundreds of weddings, portraits, and scenic landscapes. Mike is survived by his sister Nancy Bell and brother Rick (Merry) Gurren with whom he has told many jokes and gotten into many shenanigans. He is also survived by his former wife and their two children, Andy and Maria Gurren, of whom he was very proud. Andy and Maria have countless memories of their dad making them laugh at the dinner table, setting up super stunts, and serving a power dinner when mom was out. Known for his warm spirit, sense of humor, and his strength and perseverance throughout his recent health battles, Mike will be greatly missed by many family and friends. He did not want a formal funeral or ceremony but a celebration of life will be held at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. on Friday, June 28th from 4:00-7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , P.O. Box 758589, Topeka, KS 66675-8589 or St. Elizabeth Hospice Wish List, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 26, 2019