Hardin, Michael Brent, 70, of Verona passed away May 8, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. He was a U.S. Marine Veteran, a Self Employed electrician, and carpenter. He is proceeded by his Parents; Jim and Dorothy Hardin, Brothers; Mark and Roger Hardin. He is Survived by Sons; Michael "Shane" Hardin of Walton, Ky., Jesse "Duane" Hardin of Moncks Corner,S.C., Danny McMillen of Independence, Daughters; Tonya "Michelle" Hardin of Moncks Corner, S.C., Sherri "Lynn" Hardin of Crescent Springs, Brother; Steve Hardin, Sisters; Gail Ruedabusch, Louis Stadtmiller, Debbie Pfetzer, Cheryl Webb, Grandchildren; Brandon, Devin, Orion, Taylor, Sage, Great Grandchildren; Darby, and Olive. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 11:00 - 1:00 Am at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes, Elsmere. Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 Pm. Followed by the Honor Guard with Military Honors, Private Burial will be in Veterans North Cemetery, Williamstown, Ky.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 9 to May 10, 2020.