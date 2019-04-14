Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Resources
Cincinnati - Michael W. Harris, age 69, passed away on April 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Diana Harris, loving father of Jason (Jen) Harris and David (Tina) Harris, proud grandfather of Rose, Michael, Violet, Christopher, Olivia and Henry, brother-in-law of Donald (Anne) Smith, Dennis (Kim) Smith. He also leaves to cherish his memory many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17th from 5-7 PM and the funeral service on Thursday, April 18th at 11AM all at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223. Interment at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Transform LifeSpring Community Christian Church, (ls.community.org).
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 14, 2019
