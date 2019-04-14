|
Michael Harris
Cincinnati - Michael W. Harris, age 69, passed away on April 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Diana Harris, loving father of Jason (Jen) Harris and David (Tina) Harris, proud grandfather of Rose, Michael, Violet, Christopher, Olivia and Henry, brother-in-law of Donald (Anne) Smith, Dennis (Kim) Smith. He also leaves to cherish his memory many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17th from 5-7 PM and the funeral service on Thursday, April 18th at 11AM all at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223. Interment at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Transform LifeSpring Community Christian Church, (ls.community.org).
