Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Southgate, OH
View Map
Michael Herman Lauer

Michael Herman Lauer

Beaverlick - Michael (Mike) Herman Lauer, 37, died unexpectedly, June 17th, 2019, at his residence in Beaverlick, Kentucky. Mike is survived by his wife of 15 years, Jennifer Lauer (Sipple); his parents, Herman and Peggy (Manning) Lauer; his siblings, Benjamin (Kathryn) Lauer, Katrina (Jay) Spicer Joseph (Amelia) Lauer, Mother and Father in-law Thomas and Lee Sipple, and siblings Hayes Steele; Jerry (Cathy) Steele; Donna Dooley; Sarah (Ashley) Tate; TJ Sipple; godchildren Payton, Elizabeth and Brooke; many nieces and nephews; many close friends and a large extended family. Preceded in death by his grandparents MaryAnn and Herman Lauer and Bill and Shirley Manning; godfather Christopher Lauer; and uncle Bill Manning. Mike worked at Volkswagen as an accomplished Certified Master Technician, where he worked for more than 18 years. Other than his passion for cars, Mike enjoyed cooking, sketching, racing, hosting bonfires. Mike loved the great outdoors, especially camping with his wife and fishing and hunting with his buddies. Besides entertaining, Mike always had a plan, a story to tell, and a strong hug to give. A visitation is scheduled for 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Saturday, June 22nd, at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY with Mass to follow at 1 PM at St. Therese Catholic Church in Southgate, KY. Celebration of Life Reception will follow Mass. Special condolences and memories may be sent to www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 20, 2019
