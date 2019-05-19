|
|
Michael J. Burrill
Cincinnati - Michael J. Burrill, age 74, beloved husband of Marilyn (Stegall) Burrill passed away on May 12, 2019 in Cincinnati surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of life celebration at 11:00 a.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223. Sympathy may be expressed and full obituary can be found at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 19, 2019