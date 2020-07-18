Michael J. Columbus
Mason - Michael J. Columbus passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the young age of 61. He was born Sunday, June 21, 1959 in Cleveland, Ohio to John M. and Elaine (nee Bambakakis) Columbus, both of whom preceded him in death. Mike is survived by: wife, Leah (nee Abramovitz) Columbus; siblings, Yvonne (Michael) Columbus-Jaksa, George (Joy) Columbus, and Greg Columbus; Godson/nephew James Jaksa and nephew Noah Naccarato; and many loving family members of the Columbus-Katzan Family. Mike was a very hard working, motivated, driven, accountable, and caring colleague; always leading by example and quick to share praise with his teams. His work ethic of being the first at work in the morning and last to leave, always leading by example and willingness to take on the toughest challenges was constant throughout his career. His impressive work history allowed him to hold high-level leadership roles at a number of companies including Conseco, Honey Baked Ham, and Apollo Home. He leaves a legacy of co-workers, friends, and family that he mentored throughout his life. Always teaching them the skills and behaviors to allow them to advance, not only in their careers, but to lead better lives. Mike was a passionate person with an ever-curious mind, and his range of interests were wide and deep- from literature to fitness training, from arts to cooking, and from nature to music. His love of the written word, art, and photography led to him and Leah to discover an appreciation of rare books and artwork. Once Mike found woodworking, he honed his skills and built an impressive workshop creating pieces that is family and friends will treasure including his Indiana State Fair winning Windsor chair. He and Leah were dog lovers, always finding it in their hearts to adopt and love the neediest animals. Mike would regularly be found at the counter at Bob Evans for lunch and hunting for bargains at Discount Drug Mart. Mike, with his cigars, love of cooking and those "really" sharp knives, big booming laugh, and welcoming nature was always great to be with. Mike's ability to imitate people's voices, in person or on the phone, was extra special; he provided hours of entertainment and laughter with that talent. Mike cherished his friends and family. More often than not, events were discussed years in advance with heavy, thought provoking conversations aimed towards the menu. TVs were not necessary at parties because everyone was in the kitchen with Mike at it's center. Mike was often the DJ at the party, whether we liked it or not. Richard Thompson, Warren Zevon, and Bruce Springsteen commonly echoed throughout the house, along with other eclectic artists from almost all genres, with Mike's voice trailing slightly behind. He loved cooking for his family and friends, but most for Leah. Their love shown brightest through the food they prepared together. He would lighten up a room with his laughter, sense of humor and keen ability to listen and focus on what was truly important. You were privileged and blessed to have him as a family member, friend, and colleague. Mike will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and co-workers. His intelligence, sense of humor, conversational skills, integrity, and exuberant personality were just some of the attributes that made him so cherished by those that he touched as he travelled through life. A date for a memorial service will be announced soon, and in the interim we encourage everyone Mike touched (both literally and figuratively) to share their favorite stories in the comments below. Mike had very long and deep relationships with some of his friends from as short as 36 years to as long as 50+ years. Some of these friends had this to say about him: "Mike was my big brother, someone to look up to and emulate. Mike showed me that I could have a buttoned-up, professional side but retain a less reserved persona in my personal time Mike was an intelligent and kind person. Someone with a zest for good times - especially when his brothers were involved." "Having Mike as a great friend was a privilege, blessing and honor. He was loyal, trustworthy, great listener and provided very sound advice. Positive, funny, creative and always caring and sharing were strong attributes. Mike felt it important to meet and exceed the responsibility and title of being a friend. He constantly demonstrated that through his support, great attitude and willingness to give his all to helping whenever he could, (or just making you laugh when you needed it most)." "Even an ordinary interaction, an ordinary phone call or conversation with Mike, always had the potential to turn into a top notch, funny, hilarious moment. You would be enjoying that event with the greatest of roaring uncontrollable laughter that you could ever have, and would recall decades later and pretty much have the same reaction. Mike was so special, that he could tell you situational stories that happened with other mutual people i.e. a brother that would elicit the same uncontrollable joy and laughter as if you experienced it yourself. So good of a story teller that I have incorporated the things he told me with other people I dealt with on a daily basis. Mike played a significant part in changing the course in my life. For me, Mike had this one and only annoying trait. That artsy, 1970s hippie, Bohemian side to him. But it was one of his endearing facets: Mike could be comfortable at a fine art auction, a play, or a drunken rock festival, or a rowdy Browns game, or an antique shop. He could mingle with people at a wine tasting, or guzzle beer and shots in Slovenian or Greek taverns. Talk about well rounded. And the debates? those ranged from football to baseball to basketball to economics to politics, that turned into a contest of who could yell the loudest and longest with cursing language and hurt feelings. But followed up in a day or two with laughter about the whole thing." Memorials may be directed to: Animal Adoption Foundation, 2480 Ross Millville Rd., Hamilton, OH 45013, aafpets.org
or Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton, OH 45013, 513-868-8336, pyramidhill.org/donation
or The Friends of the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County, 8456 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45216 513-369-6035 AND/OR plant a tree (Red Oak, Walnut, or one of your choosing).