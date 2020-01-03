|
|
Michael J. Luedeke
Loveland - Age 75. Born August 7, 1944 in Springdale, OH to Alfred & Susie (Steier) Luedeke; brother to William Luedeke; and father to Tebbe Suzanne Luedeke who preceded him in death. Passed on December 30, 2019. Survived by his wife of 51 years, Reggie Darlene (Collins) Luedeke; children, Michael, David (Erin), and Nathan Luedeke; 5 grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Beverly Luedeke. Mike served 2 tours of duty as a Combat Engineer in the Marine Corps during Vietnam. He served as Post 6979 Commander, Ohio 4th District Commander, was a member of American Legion Post 123 and Military Order of the Cootie. Mike loved his country, his family and his dogs. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 5501 Montgomery Rd., Norwood, OH 45212 on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6-8pm. Service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10am. vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020