1/1
Michael John Kutcher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael John Kutcher

Kutcher, Michael John. Age 77. Passed away October 24, 2020. Beloved son of the late John and Helen and a brother John. Survived by a sister, Judith Holzschuh; brother William (Cynthia) and a sister, Mary (Larry) Finney; and many nieces and nephews. Resident of Wellington Senior Community of Monfort Heights. Retired Sargent Major U.S. Army. Member of the Knights of St. John #59; Germania Society; Kolping Society and Donauschwaben Society. Michael's body was donated to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Cincinnati.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 30, 2020
I worked with Mike while stationed in Germany. I was at VII Corps while he was with Headquarters Europe. It is sad to hear this news about one of our 71M soldiers. He will be missed by all those who knew Mike. God bless his family and friends. Jerry Parker
Jerry Parker
Served In Military Together
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved