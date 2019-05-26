Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
E.C. Nurre Funeral Home
Amelia, OH
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
E.C. Nurre Funeral Home
Amelia, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Johnson


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Michael Johnson Obituary
Michael Johnson

Amelia - Michael Shane "Mike" Johnson, a resident of Amelia, passed away on May 22, 2019 at the age of 46. He was the father of Corey Johnson and Ashley Andrews. Grandfather of Jaxon Ware. Son of Linda Hughes and Edward Johnson. Grandson of Doris Motley. Brother of Thomas Edward (April) Johnson. Also survived by five nieces and nephews, and six great-nieces and nephews. Visitation for Michael will be held on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home (Amelia) from 9:00 AM until time of services at 11:00 AM. Interment at Spring Grove Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now