Michael Joseph CurrinMontgomery - Michael Joseph Currin of Montgomery, Ohio. Beloved and cherished son of Callie (nee Moody) and the late Joe Currin. Loving and devoted brother of Anna, John and Drew. Adored grandson of the late Jim and Judy Currin. Cherished grandson of P.J. and Cathy Moody. Dearest nephew of Jessica (Kevin) Tierney, Jim (Therese) Currin, Susan Currin, Steve (Janet) Currin, Patsy (Joe) Rehe, Mary (Tim) Egan, Jane (Mark) Utrevis, Teresa (Tod) Cracas, Amy (Dana Holt) Currin. Michael is also survived by numerous cousins and countless friends and his beloved dog, Clive. Passed away September 21, 2020. Michael attended All Saints grade school. He attended Moeller High School where he was an outstanding student, athlete and leader. He was awarded the Man of Moeller award as the student who is held in highest regard by his peers and faculty. He was Vice-Captain of the school and President of the National Honor Society. He was a golf and basketball standout and captain of both teams. Michael attended University of Dayton as a business administration major. Michael's remarkable life was a gift to everyone with whom he came into contact. He gave his final gift as an organ and tissue donor. He was kind and generous, a young man who lived his life with honor, humor, humility and purpose and valued family above everything. He was a wonderful son, a loving brother, an adored cousin and nephew and a generous friend. He was light, hope, inspiration and love. He touched all he knew and made us all better people and the world a better place. Family and friends will be received from 3-6 PM on Sunday, September 27 at Archbishop Moeller High School, 9001 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Please remember to practice social distancing and face masks are required. Due to the current health concerns linked with COVID-19, a Private Mass of Christian Burial and Virtual Mass will begin at 10:30 AM on Monday, September 28. In lieu of flowers, donation in memory of Michael may be directed to the Michael Currin '20 Memorial c/o Archbishop Moeller High School.Keep Going 25