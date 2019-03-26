|
Michael Joseph Friedhoff II
Newport - Michael Joseph Friedhoff II, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Covington. He was a factory worker. He loved to fish, hunt and being outdoors. He was an avid New England Patriots fan and enjoyed playing games on his PS 4. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Margie Reinhart, Ed and Maria Friedhoff and aunt, Holly Reinhart. He is survived by his parents, Mike and Lisa Friedhoff, Heather (Reinhart) and Shawn Abney; fiancé, Olivia Stewart; daughter, Laila Stewart; grandparents, Dave Reinhart , Dennis and Ruthann Robb; siblings, Alyssa Baker, Mason Friedhoff, Bailey Haddox, Landon Haddox, Shalah Abney and Jacob Abney; nephew, Bryson Russell; niece, Thea Russell; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, March 29 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 835 York St., Newport. Services following at 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial convenience of the family. Memorials are suggested to . Online condolence to dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 26, 2019