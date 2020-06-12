Michael Joseph Madill
Loveland - Michael Joseph Madill of Loveland. Beloved husband of Sharon Perrey Schaefer. Loving father of Michelle (Chris) Knight. Devoted step father of Craig (Laurie) Schaefer and Scott (Megan) Schaefer. Cherished grandfather of Joe Knight, Molly Knight, Sydnee Schaefer, and Max Schaefer. Dear brother of Janet Madill, Richard (Bonnie) Madill, and David (Sandy) Madill. Dear uncle of Ryan Madill, Tim Lindell, and Jessica Madill. Passed away June 12, 2020 at the age of 71. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM on Tuesday, June 16 at St. Margaret of York, 9499 Columbia Road, Loveland, OH 45140, where Eulogies & Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 AM. Interment Gate of Heaven. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael may be directed to Lewy Body Dementia Association.

