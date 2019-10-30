|
Michael K. Lipp
Trenton - Michael K. Lipp, 64, of Trenton, went home to be with the Lord on October 28, 2019. He was a husband to his beloved wife of 32 years, Becky Lipp (Gehrlein), father to son Matt (Andrea) Gehrlein and daughter DeeAnn Lipp (preceded in death), doting grandfather to his grandson Michael Lipp, son of Kenneth Lipp and Mary Lipp (Rambicure) (preceded in death), and brother to siblings Deborah Bussewitz, Stephen, Pam (Bob) Campbell and Kimberley (Robert) Shelton and dear uncle of many.
Mike was a veteran of the Naval Armed Forces, a retired dispatch operator and spent much of his free time at the Cincinnati Bridge Center as club manager. He was loved by many; recognized by this community as a character, a prankster and someone who loved fun. He was a member of Crossroads Church and had an active faith life through prayer groups. One of his proudest accomplishments was that he was 32 years sober.
Friends and family may visit on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. followed by a memorial service from 11:00-noon at Crossroads Church, 990 Reading Road, Mason, OH 45040. Donations can be made to Abilities First, 4710 Timber Trail Drive, Middletown, OH 45044
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019