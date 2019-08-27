|
Michael Kappa
Cincinnati - Kappa, Michael "Mick", devoted husband of the late JoAnn (nee Heile) Kappa, loving father of Michael (the late Marti and Sheila) Kappa, Kevin (Nancy) Kappa, Karen (Bill) Santen, Marlene (the late Dennis) Davis, John (Michelle) Kappa, Sheri Lipps and the late Joseph (Cathy, living) Kappa, cherished grandfather of Diane (Steve), Lisa (Kevin), Andrew (Kyla) Joseph (Jennifer), Theresa (Aurelien) Kevin (Cassie), Michael (Jessica), David (Lillian), Bill (Samantha), Krista, Nicole (Ryan), Alex, Nick (Karina), Chelsea, Lindsey, Courtney (Eric), Zachary, Taylor, Jennifer (Mitch) and Sarah (Bill), great grandfather of Josie, Billy, Joey, Brennan, Kennedy, Leon, Cora, Bria, Luke, Callie, Eloise, Jude, Louis, Stella, Carter, Blake, Maverick, Aliyana, Wally, and Baby Hust, dear brother of Mary Ellen Begehr and the late Patricia Russel. Mick was a United States Navy Veteran, City of Cincinnati Fireman and retired from The Christ Hospital. Died peacefully, August 24, 2019 at the age of 89. Visitation Friday, August 30, 2019, from 5 to 8 PM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45238. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday 10:30 AM at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1175 Overlook Ave, 45238. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Sons of Italy, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 27, 2019