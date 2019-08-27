Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
1175 Overlook Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Kappa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Kappa


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Michael Kappa Obituary
Michael Kappa

Cincinnati - Kappa, Michael "Mick", devoted husband of the late JoAnn (nee Heile) Kappa, loving father of Michael (the late Marti and Sheila) Kappa, Kevin (Nancy) Kappa, Karen (Bill) Santen, Marlene (the late Dennis) Davis, John (Michelle) Kappa, Sheri Lipps and the late Joseph (Cathy, living) Kappa, cherished grandfather of Diane (Steve), Lisa (Kevin), Andrew (Kyla) Joseph (Jennifer), Theresa (Aurelien) Kevin (Cassie), Michael (Jessica), David (Lillian), Bill (Samantha), Krista, Nicole (Ryan), Alex, Nick (Karina), Chelsea, Lindsey, Courtney (Eric), Zachary, Taylor, Jennifer (Mitch) and Sarah (Bill), great grandfather of Josie, Billy, Joey, Brennan, Kennedy, Leon, Cora, Bria, Luke, Callie, Eloise, Jude, Louis, Stella, Carter, Blake, Maverick, Aliyana, Wally, and Baby Hust, dear brother of Mary Ellen Begehr and the late Patricia Russel. Mick was a United States Navy Veteran, City of Cincinnati Fireman and retired from The Christ Hospital. Died peacefully, August 24, 2019 at the age of 89. Visitation Friday, August 30, 2019, from 5 to 8 PM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45238. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday 10:30 AM at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1175 Overlook Ave, 45238. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Sons of Italy, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now