Michael 'Mick' Kaster
Miami Township - Beloved husband of the late Carolyn Kaster. Loving father of Scott Voelker, Laurie (Mike) Flanigan, Jeff (Toni) Voelker, Michael (Wendy) Kaster. Devoted grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Dear brother of John Kaster. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 01, 2020 at 80 year of age. Visitation at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 3172 South Rd., on Wednesday from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to National Military Family Association, 2800 Eisenhower Avenue, Suite 250 Alexandria, VA 22314. B.J. Meyer Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020