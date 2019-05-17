Services
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 791-5353
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Hartzell United Methodist Church
8999 Applewood Dr.
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Hartzell United Methodist Church
8999 Applewood Dr.
Madeira - Michael J. Kelly, beloved husband of Vicki (nee Pickelheimer), cherished father of Todd M. (Emily) Kelly, and Tim (Kakie) Kelly, loving grandfather of Elijah, Isaiah, Kailyn, Levi, Ryan, and Noah. Dear brother of Pat Klesack, Bob Kroetsch, and Missi Murray. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Passed away on Monday, May 13th at the age of 76. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18th from 9:30AM until the time of Memorial Service, 11AM at Hartzell United Methodist Church, 8999 Applewood Dr. (45236). If desired, donations may be directed to the , 644 Lynn St., Suite 1026 (45203). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 17, 2019
