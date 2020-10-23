Michael "Mickey" Kemper
Morning View - Michael "Mickey" Alvin Kemper, age 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Born in Covington, KY to the late Edna and Russell Kemper on April 30th, 1943; Mickey was an engineer on the railroad and retired from CSX Transportation after many years of service. He attended Community Family Church with his loved ones. Mickey was also a 32nd degree Master Mason. Mr. Kemper enjoyed many things: his farm and working the fields with his tractor. He especially loved motorcycles. Most of all, though, he loved being a devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a doting grandfather. Mickey is preceded in death by his parents. Survived to mourn his loss and carry on his light are his wife of 55 years, Sharon; beloved children, Michael Shawn Kemper (Sandra), Kelly Sue Kemper (David Hall), Corey Kemper (Danielle); nephew Christopher Shaw; siblings Russell Edward Kemper, Jr., Barbara Stoppelwerth, Dennis Kemper (Sue), Rhonda Owens (Gary); grandchildren Alexandra, Katherine, Elizabeth, Jackson and Cash. Additionally, many nieces, nephews, friends, and other family members who will cherish Mickey's memory and his warm smile. A celebration of life for Mickey will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Mickey's name to Community Family Church 11875 Taylor Mill Rd, Independence, KY 41051 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com
.