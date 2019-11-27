|
Michael L. Halenkamp
Hebron - Michael Lawrence Halenkamp, 42, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2019, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 15 years, Erin (Rieger), and the light of his life and adoring son, Elliott Samuel; parents Nancy (John) Hicks, and Larry Halenkamp and Debbie Smalley; sister Maria (Rob) Reehill; brother Nathan (Laura) Halenkamp; stepbrothers Chris Hicks, John Hicks, and Brian Cook, and stepsister Angie Herolaga and their families; four nieces and six nephews; mother-in-law, Gail Rieger; and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Michael, called "Mike" by most that knew him, was a graduate of Boone County High School and Northern Kentucky University. A lover of all sports and a true jack of all trades, he was known for his quick wit, sarcastic sense of humor, and contagious laugh. He had such a love for life and the people with whom he surrounded himself. He was a fierce protector of his family and a loyal friend. He was often referred to as a "Gentle Giant" because of his ability to make people feel at ease around him, despite his height and strength. To those that watched Mike during the last four years of his life, he will be remembered as a true warrior. To know Mike was to love him. The world is a sadder place without him.
Mike is preceded in death by his son, Nolan Michael Halenkamp, and his sister, Andrea Sipple.
A visitation to celebrate Mike's life will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Linnemann Funeral Home in Burlington, Kentucky. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Church in Florence, Kentucky, with a private burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Michael Halenkamp to The Arthur G. James and Richard J. Solove Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University. Checks can be made out to The OSUCCC - James and directed to the Neuro-Oncology Research Fund (fund #311812). Checks can be mailed to The James at P.O. Box 183112, Columbus, Ohio 43218-3112. Online condolences can be left at Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019