Michael L. Schweer
Michael L. Schweer, 72, husband of Nellie Schott Schweer, passed away on Thursday, December 05, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati on August 13, 1947 to the late Louis Phillip and Joanne Homan Schweer. Michael was a retired co-owner of Clark Legacy Center.
In addition to his wife Nellie, he is survived by his children, Samantha Ann (Eric) Perkinson, CO, and Bryce (Ann) Schweer, FL; his sisters, Marianne Humpert, Jane McCarthy, and Amy Boland; his brothers, Jeff Schweer, and Andrew Schweer; and his grandchildren, Reece Michelle, and Payton Michelle Perkinson.
Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 1:30pm until 4:30pm on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Anthology of Anderson in Cincinnati, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation or .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019