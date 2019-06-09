|
Michael Ladd Hunting, Sr.
Loveland - Michael Ladd Hunting Sr. (Mike), 73, of Loveland, Ohio, passed away on June 7th, 2019 at Hospice of Cincinnati. Mike was predeceased by his sister, Sarah Mayfield and is survived by his loving wife Laura Keys (Lolly), to whom he was married for 49 years, older brother Fritz, and sons Mike Jr.(Margaret, daughters Sarah, Amelia) and Stan (Whitney, son Rowan, daughters Neve, Delaney). Mike graduated from Walnut Hills High School in 1964, Hanover College in 1968, and then earned his MBA from the University of Cincinnati. He was a Life Loyal member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity and his greatest love aside from his family was performing as the lead singer in his college rock and roll band, The Gentlemen Bleu. After school, Mike spent nearly 35 years as a Financial Advisor with Merrill Lynch. An avid golfer and fisherman, Mike loved to spend his summers in Northern Michigan and Canada. There will be a celebration of Mike's life at the Cincinnati Country Club from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday June 15th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the () or the Allen Bass Fund (allenbass.org) supporting Camp Bil-o-wood.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 9, 2019