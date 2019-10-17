Services
Allison & Rose Funeral Home Inc
5645 Taylor Mill Road
Taylor Mill, KY 41015
(859) 356-3700
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Allison & Rose Funeral Home Inc
5645 Taylor Mill Road
Taylor Mill, KY 41015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Sulllivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Lee Sulllivan

Add a Memory
Michael Lee Sulllivan Obituary
Michael Lee Sulllivan, 70, resident of Taylor Mill, Kentucky passed away Thursday October 17, 2019 at the Veterans Adminstration Medical Center Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a Cabinet Maker, Vietnam Air Force Veteran.

He is survived by his wife Linda Hilton Sullivan, sons, Christopher, Timothy, and Scott; 4 grandchildren and brother Terry Sullivan.

The family will greet friends from 10 AM to 12 Noon Saturday October 19, 2019 at the Allison and Rose Funeral Home 5645 Taylor Mill Road Taylor Mill, Kentucky. Online condolences, if desired, may be expressed to www.allisonrosefunerhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now