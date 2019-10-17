|
|
Michael Lee Sulllivan, 70, resident of Taylor Mill, Kentucky passed away Thursday October 17, 2019 at the Veterans Adminstration Medical Center Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a Cabinet Maker, Vietnam Air Force Veteran.
He is survived by his wife Linda Hilton Sullivan, sons, Christopher, Timothy, and Scott; 4 grandchildren and brother Terry Sullivan.
The family will greet friends from 10 AM to 12 Noon Saturday October 19, 2019 at the Allison and Rose Funeral Home 5645 Taylor Mill Road Taylor Mill, Kentucky. Online condolences, if desired, may be expressed to www.allisonrosefunerhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019