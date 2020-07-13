Michael Link

Michael LinkBradenton - Michael Joseph Link, a resident of Pierce Township, passed away July 8, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida, at the age of 84. He was born in New York City, son of the late Rose and William Link. Michael was the beloved husband of Billie Link (nee Dunn) for 58 years, loving father of Kimberly Gardner, Gregory Link, Christopher (Shannon) Link and Bridget (Jonathan) Nelson. Also survived by 8 cherished grandchildren; his brother, William Link and his sister, Rosemary Coates. Michael was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren and 3 brothers: Johnny, Patrick and James Link. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, July 17 from 6-8 PM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at St. Bernadette Church in Amelia at 1:00 PM. Interment with military honors to follow at Pierce Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Michael's family requests that memorial contributions be made to Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati, 1802 W. Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45239.