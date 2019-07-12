Michael Moreno



Fort Wright - On Monday, July 8, 2019, Michael Joseph Marino III, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 59. Michael was born on January 22, 1960 in Hartford, CT to Joseph and Mary (O'Conner) Marino. He received his BFA from Parsons School of Design and began his career in graphic design in New York City. Michael would go on to become Art Director at Met Life and United Way of NYC as well as many other prestigious design institutions. On May 15, 1993, he married Missy Hurley, and began their life together. After moving to Kentucky, Michael became a Nationally Certified Emergency Medicine Technician with the city of Fort Wright where he pursued his passion of helping others. Together, they raised their children, Joseph, Lillian and Michael. Michael not only had artistic talent, he had a passion for our country, service to others, and cooking for family and friends (blessings to friends on the cannoli and limoncello list). Michael is preceded in death by his father, Joseph, and mother, Mary. He is survived by his siblings, Joseph, Mary, Richard and Francis. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Mass of Christian Burial and Burial will take place in Connecticut. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 12, 2019