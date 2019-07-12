Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Moreno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Moreno


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Moreno Obituary
Michael Moreno

Fort Wright - On Monday, July 8, 2019, Michael Joseph Marino III, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 59. Michael was born on January 22, 1960 in Hartford, CT to Joseph and Mary (O'Conner) Marino. He received his BFA from Parsons School of Design and began his career in graphic design in New York City. Michael would go on to become Art Director at Met Life and United Way of NYC as well as many other prestigious design institutions. On May 15, 1993, he married Missy Hurley, and began their life together. After moving to Kentucky, Michael became a Nationally Certified Emergency Medicine Technician with the city of Fort Wright where he pursued his passion of helping others. Together, they raised their children, Joseph, Lillian and Michael. Michael not only had artistic talent, he had a passion for our country, service to others, and cooking for family and friends (blessings to friends on the cannoli and limoncello list). Michael is preceded in death by his father, Joseph, and mother, Mary. He is survived by his siblings, Joseph, Mary, Richard and Francis. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Mass of Christian Burial and Burial will take place in Connecticut. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Middendorf Funeral Home
Download Now